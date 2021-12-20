AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
New England950.643367227
Buffalo860.571394243
Miami770.500285312
e-N.Y. Jets3110.214250428

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee950.643337309
Indianapolis860.571398300
e-Houston3110.214207372
e-Jacksonville2120.143196370

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore860.571334315
Cincinnati860.571369303
Pittsburgh761.536291335
Cleveland770.500292305

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City1040.714385296
L.A. Chargers860.571379370
Denver770.500285243
Las Vegas770.500299374

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas1040.714401293
Philadelphia670.462337291
Washington670.462266324
N.Y. Giants4100.286238331

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay1040.714410306
New Orleans770.500313285
Atlanta680.429258384
Carolina590.357271313

North

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Green Bay1130.786359302
Minnesota670.462344333
Chicago490.308231332
e-Detroit2111.179243366

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona1040.714378284
L.A. Rams940.692366293
San Francisco860.571360314
Seattle580.385272262

e-Eliminated from playoffs

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 34, L.A. Chargers 28, OT

Saturday's Games

Indianapolis 27, New England 17

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 31, Carolina 14

Dallas 21, N.Y. Giants 6

Detroit 30, Arizona 12

Houston 30, Jacksonville 16

Miami 31, N.Y. Jets 24

Pittsburgh 19, Tennessee 13

Cincinnati 15, Denver 10

San Francisco 31, Atlanta 13

Green Bay 31, Baltimore 30

New Orleans 9, Tampa Bay 0

Monday's Games

Las Vegas 16, Cleveland 14

Minnesota at Chicago, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 6 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

San Francisco at Tennessee,7:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Cleveland at Green Bay, 3:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Miami at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video