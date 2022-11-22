AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo730.700281174
Miami730.700252241
N.Y. Jets640.600199186
New England640.600213169

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee730.700193185
Indianapolis461.409173220
Jacksonville370.300216205
Houston181.150159230

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore730.700248199
Cincinnati640.600265215
Cleveland370.300240269
Pittsburgh370.300170244

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City820.800300233
L.A. Chargers550.500227258
Denver370.300147171
Las Vegas370.300225242

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia910.900263183
Dallas730.700251167
N.Y. Giants730.700205204
Washington650.545214223

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay550.500183180
Atlanta560.455259274
New Orleans470.364249267
Carolina380.273207256

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Minnesota820.800229231
Detroit460.400250282
Green Bay470.364202243
Chicago380.273241274

West

 WLTPctPFPA
San Francisco640.600236173
Seattle640.600257241
Arizona470.364240296
L.A. Rams370.300168227

___

Thursday's Games

Tennessee 27, Green Bay 17

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 27, Chicago 24

Baltimore 13, Carolina 3

Buffalo 31, Cleveland 23, Detroit, MI

Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 18

New England 10, N.Y. Jets 3

New Orleans 27, L.A. Rams 20

Philadelphia 17, Indianapolis 16

Washington 23, Houston 10

Las Vegas 22, Denver 16, OT

Cincinnati 37, Pittsburgh 30

Dallas 40, Minnesota 3

Kansas City 30, L.A. Chargers 27

Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Monday's Games

San Francisco 38, Arizona 10, Mexico City, MEX

Thursday, Nov. 24

Buffalo at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

New England at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Atlanta at Washington, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Denver at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 28

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video