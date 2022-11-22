AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|281
|174
|Miami
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|252
|241
|N.Y. Jets
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|199
|186
|New England
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|213
|169
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|193
|185
|Indianapolis
|4
|6
|1
|.409
|173
|220
|Jacksonville
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|216
|205
|Houston
|1
|8
|1
|.150
|159
|230
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|248
|199
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|265
|215
|Cleveland
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|240
|269
|Pittsburgh
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|170
|244
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|300
|233
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|227
|258
|Denver
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|147
|171
|Las Vegas
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|225
|242
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|263
|183
|Dallas
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|251
|167
|N.Y. Giants
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|205
|204
|Washington
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|214
|223
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|183
|180
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|259
|274
|New Orleans
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|249
|267
|Carolina
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|207
|256
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|229
|231
|Detroit
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|250
|282
|Green Bay
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|202
|243
|Chicago
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|241
|274
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|236
|173
|Seattle
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|257
|241
|Arizona
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|240
|296
|L.A. Rams
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|168
|227
___
Thursday's Games
Tennessee 27, Green Bay 17
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 27, Chicago 24
Baltimore 13, Carolina 3
Buffalo 31, Cleveland 23, Detroit, MI
Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 18
New England 10, N.Y. Jets 3
New Orleans 27, L.A. Rams 20
Philadelphia 17, Indianapolis 16
Washington 23, Houston 10
Las Vegas 22, Denver 16, OT
Cincinnati 37, Pittsburgh 30
Dallas 40, Minnesota 3
Kansas City 30, L.A. Chargers 27
Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay
Monday's Games
San Francisco 38, Arizona 10, Mexico City, MEX
Thursday, Nov. 24
Buffalo at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
New England at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Atlanta at Washington, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Denver at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 28
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m.
