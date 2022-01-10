|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 15
Las Vegas at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m. (NBC)
New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.(CBS)
|Sunday, Jan. 16
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 12:00 p.m. (FOX)
San Francisco at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Jan. 17
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday Jan. 23
NFC lowest remaining seed at Green Bay, TBD
AFC lowest remaining seed at Tennessee, TBD
TBD, TBD
TBD, TBD
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 30
|AFC
lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
|NFC
lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 13
|At Inglewood, Calif.
conference championship winners, 5:30 p.m. (NBC)
