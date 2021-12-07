AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|350
|200
|Buffalo
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|336
|196
|Miami
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|254
|288
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|217
|367
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|304
|290
|Indianapolis
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|371
|283
|Houston
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|164
|323
|Jacksonville
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|180
|320
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|282
|260
|Cincinnati
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|331
|267
|Pittsburgh
|6
|5
|1
|.542
|244
|286
|Cleveland
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|254
|267
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|303
|259
|L.A. Chargers
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|314
|315
|Denver
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|237
|218
|Las Vegas
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|274
|312
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|353
|267
|Washington
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|246
|297
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|337
|291
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|211
|273
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|377
|270
|Atlanta
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|216
|332
|Carolina
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|236
|253
|New Orleans
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|274
|276
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|283
|242
|Minnesota
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|308
|305
|Chicago
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|201
|287
|Detroit
|1
|10
|1
|.125
|203
|316
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|343
|224
|L.A. Rams
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|336
|270
|San Francisco
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|303
|278
|Seattle
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|239
|249
Thursday's Games
Dallas 27, New Orleans 17
Sunday's Games
Arizona 33, Chicago 22
Detroit 29, Minnesota 27
Indianapolis 31, Houston 0
L.A. Chargers 41, Cincinnati 22
Miami 20, N.Y. Giants 9
Philadelphia 33, N.Y. Jets 18
Tampa Bay 30, Atlanta 17
L.A. Rams 37, Jacksonville 7
Washington 17, Las Vegas 15
Pittsburgh 20, Baltimore 19
Seattle 30, San Francisco 23
Kansas City 22, Denver 9
Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay
Monday's Games
New England 14, Buffalo 10
Thursday, Dec. 9
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Atlanta at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia
Monday, Dec. 13
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.
