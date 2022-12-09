AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|333
|209
|Miami
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|299
|289
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|252
|223
|New England
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|249
|226
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|219
|240
|Indianapolis
|4
|8
|1
|.346
|209
|298
|Jacksonville
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|258
|272
|e-Houston
|1
|10
|1
|.125
|188
|287
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|285
|236
|Cincinnati
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|312
|255
|Cleveland
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|290
|300
|Pittsburgh
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|213
|277
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|350
|270
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|272
|309
|Las Vegas
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|308
|313
|Denver
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|166
|204
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|11
|1
|0
|.917
|338
|226
|Dallas
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|333
|206
|N.Y. Giants
|7
|4
|1
|.625
|245
|252
|Washington
|7
|5
|1
|.577
|253
|256
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|217
|219
|Atlanta
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|288
|312
|Carolina
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|230
|266
|New Orleans
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|265
|297
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|289
|279
|Detroit
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|315
|324
|Green Bay
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|263
|302
|e-Chicago
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|270
|333
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|282
|190
|Seattle
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|318
|304
|Arizona
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|264
|321
|L.A. Rams
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|218
|296
e-Eliminated from playoffs
___
Thursday's Games
L.A. Rams 17, Las Vegas 16
Sunday's Games
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington
Monday's Games
New England at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
San Francisco at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Indianapolis at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Atlanta at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
New England at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 19
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
