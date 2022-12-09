AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo930.750333209
Miami840.667299289
N.Y. Jets750.583252223
New England660.500249226

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee750.583219240
Indianapolis481.346209298
Jacksonville480.333258272
e-Houston1101.125188287

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore840.667285236
Cincinnati840.667312255
Cleveland570.417290300
Pittsburgh570.417213277

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City930.750350270
L.A. Chargers660.500272309
Las Vegas580.385308313
Denver390.250166204

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia1110.917338226
Dallas930.750333206
N.Y. Giants741.625245252
Washington751.577253256

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay660.500217219
Atlanta580.385288312
Carolina480.333230266
New Orleans490.308265297

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Minnesota1020.833289279
Detroit570.417315324
Green Bay580.385263302
e-Chicago3100.231270333

West

 WLTPctPFPA
San Francisco840.667282190
Seattle750.583318304
Arizona480.333264321
L.A. Rams490.308218296

e-Eliminated from playoffs

___

Thursday's Games

L.A. Rams 17, Las Vegas 16

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington

Monday's Games

New England at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15

San Francisco at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Indianapolis at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Atlanta at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

