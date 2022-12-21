AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Buffalo
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|385
|250
|Miami
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|345
|344
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|281
|263
|New England
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|300
|269
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|255
|293
|Jacksonville
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|334
|328
|Indianapolis
|4
|9
|1
|.321
|245
|337
|e-Houston
|1
|12
|1
|.107
|235
|344
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|369
|288
|Baltimore
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|304
|263
|Cleveland
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|313
|326
|Pittsburgh
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|251
|309
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|414
|322
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|312
|340
|Las Vegas
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|338
|337
|e-Denver
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|218
|253
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Philadelphia
|13
|1
|0
|.929
|411
|268
|x-Dallas
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|394
|269
|N.Y. Giants
|8
|5
|1
|.607
|287
|312
|Washington
|7
|6
|1
|.536
|265
|276
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|247
|288
|Atlanta
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|306
|333
|Carolina
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|276
|314
|New Orleans
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|286
|315
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Minnesota
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|351
|349
|Detroit
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|369
|364
|Green Bay
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|287
|314
|e-Chicago
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|290
|358
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-San Francisco
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|338
|210
|Seattle
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|355
|355
|e-Arizona
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|292
|372
|e-L.A. Rams
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|230
|320
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Thursday's Games
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Green Bay at Miami, 12 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Rams, 3:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Dallas at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Arizona at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 12 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 12 p.m.
Miami at New England, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 2
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
