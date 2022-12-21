AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
x-Buffalo1130.786385250
Miami860.571345344
N.Y. Jets770.500281263
New England770.500300269

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee770.500255293
Jacksonville680.429334328
Indianapolis491.321245337
e-Houston1121.107235344

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Cincinnati1040.714369288
Baltimore950.643304263
Cleveland680.429313326
Pittsburgh680.429251309

West

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Kansas City1130.786414322
L.A. Chargers860.571312340
Las Vegas680.429338337
e-Denver4100.286218253

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
x-Philadelphia1310.929411268
x-Dallas1040.714394269
N.Y. Giants851.607287312
Washington761.536265276

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay680.429247288
Atlanta590.357306333
Carolina590.357276314
New Orleans590.357286315

North

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Minnesota1130.786351349
Detroit770.500369364
Green Bay680.429287314
e-Chicago3110.214290358

West

 WLTPctPFPA
y-San Francisco1040.714338210
Seattle770.500355355
e-Arizona4100.286292372
e-L.A. Rams4100.286230320

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Green Bay at Miami, 12 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 3:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Arizona at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 12 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 12 p.m.

Miami at New England, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

