AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|427
|264
|New England
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|388
|260
|Miami
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|285
|312
|e-N.Y. Jets
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|276
|449
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|357
|326
|Indianapolis
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|420
|316
|e-Houston
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|248
|401
|e-Jacksonville
|2
|13
|0
|.133
|217
|396
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|410
|324
|Baltimore
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|355
|356
|Pittsburgh
|7
|7
|1
|.500
|301
|371
|Cleveland
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|314
|329
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|421
|306
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|408
|411
|Las Vegas
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|316
|387
|Denver
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|298
|260
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Dallas
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|457
|307
|Philadelphia
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|398
|318
|Washington
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|297
|407
|e-N.Y. Giants
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|248
|365
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Tampa Bay
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|442
|312
|New Orleans
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|313
|285
|Atlanta
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|278
|400
|e-Carolina
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|277
|345
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Green Bay
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|383
|324
|Minnesota
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|384
|372
|e-Chicago
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|265
|373
|e-Detroit
|2
|12
|1
|.167
|259
|386
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-L.A. Rams
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|416
|326
|x-Arizona
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|394
|306
|San Francisco
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|377
|334
|Seattle
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|306
|307
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Thursday's Games
Tennessee 20, San Francisco 17
Saturday's Games
Green Bay 24, Cleveland 22
Indianapolis 22, Arizona 16
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 20, Detroit 16
Buffalo 33, New England 21
Cincinnati 41, Baltimore 21
Houston 41, L.A. Chargers 29
L.A. Rams 30, Minnesota 23
N.Y. Jets 26, Jacksonville 21
Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 10
Tampa Bay 32, Carolina 6
Chicago 25, Seattle 24
Kansas City 36, Pittsburgh 10
Las Vegas 17, Denver 13
Dallas 56, Washington 14
Monday's Games
Miami at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 2
Atlanta at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at New England, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Miami at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 3
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
