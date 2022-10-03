AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|114
|58
|Miami
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|98
|91
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|76
|101
|New England
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|74
|98
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|105
|67
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|75
|101
|Indianapolis
|1
|2
|1
|.375
|57
|85
|Houston
|0
|3
|1
|.125
|73
|93
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|119
|100
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|91
|70
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|105
|95
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|74
|90
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|129
|96
|Denver
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|66
|68
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|92
|108
|Las Vegas
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|96
|100
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|115
|71
|Dallas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|71
|62
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|76
|71
|Washington
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|73
|107
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|103
|101
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|82
|68
|Carolina
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|78
|85
|New Orleans
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|76
|96
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|75
|69
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|86
|80
|Chicago
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|64
|77
|Detroit
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|140
|141
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|61
|70
|Arizona
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|88
|103
|Seattle
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|95
|115
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|47
|37
___
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati 27, Miami 15
Sunday's Games
Minnesota 28, New Orleans 25, London, GBR
Atlanta 23, Cleveland 20
Buffalo 23, Baltimore 20
Dallas 25, Washington 10
L.A. Chargers 34, Houston 24
N.Y. Giants 20, Chicago 12
N.Y. Jets 24, Pittsburgh 20
Philadelphia 29, Jacksonville 21
Seattle 48, Detroit 45
Tennessee 24, Indianapolis 17
Arizona 26, Carolina 16
Green Bay 27, New England 24, OT
Las Vegas 32, Denver 23
Kansas City 41, Tampa Bay 31
Monday's Games
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Indianapolis at Denver, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 8:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Detroit at New England, 12 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Seattle at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Washington, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.