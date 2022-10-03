AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo310.75011458
Miami310.7509891
N.Y. Jets220.50076101
New England130.2507498

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Jacksonville220.50010567
Tennessee220.50075101
Indianapolis121.3755785
Houston031.1257393

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore220.500119100
Cincinnati220.5009170
Cleveland220.50010595
Pittsburgh130.2507490

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City310.75012996
Denver220.5006668
L.A. Chargers220.50092108
Las Vegas130.25096100

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia4001.00011571
Dallas310.7507162
N.Y. Giants310.7507671
Washington130.25073107

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta220.500103101
Tampa Bay220.5008268
Carolina130.2507885
New Orleans130.2507696

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay310.7507569
Minnesota310.7508680
Chicago220.5006477
Detroit130.250140141

West

 WLTPctPFPA
L.A. Rams210.6676170
Arizona220.50088103
Seattle220.50095115
San Francisco120.3334737

___

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 27, Miami 15

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 28, New Orleans 25, London, GBR

Atlanta 23, Cleveland 20

Buffalo 23, Baltimore 20

Dallas 25, Washington 10

L.A. Chargers 34, Houston 24

N.Y. Giants 20, Chicago 12

N.Y. Jets 24, Pittsburgh 20

Philadelphia 29, Jacksonville 21

Seattle 48, Detroit 45

Tennessee 24, Indianapolis 17

Arizona 26, Carolina 16

Green Bay 27, New England 24, OT

Las Vegas 32, Denver 23

Kansas City 41, Tampa Bay 31

Monday's Games

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Indianapolis at Denver, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 8:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Detroit at New England, 12 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Seattle at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Washington, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

