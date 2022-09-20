AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|72
|17
|Miami
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|62
|45
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|54
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|24
|34
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|28
|Houston
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|29
|36
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|20
|44
|Tennessee
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|27
|62
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|62
|51
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|56
|55
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|37
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|43
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|71
|45
|Denver
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|26
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|48
|46
|Las Vegas
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|42
|53
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|36
|Philadelphia
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|62
|42
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|23
|36
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|55
|58
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|39
|13
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|46
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|53
|58
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|40
|45
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|29
|37
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|71
|65
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|34
|33
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|31
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|50
|67
|L.A. Rams
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|58
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|26
|Seattle
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|24
|43
___
Thursday's Games
Kansas City 27, L.A. Chargers 24
Sunday's Games
Detroit 36, Washington 27
Jacksonville 24, Indianapolis 0
Miami 42, Baltimore 38
N.Y. Giants 19, Carolina 16
N.Y. Jets 31, Cleveland 30
New England 17, Pittsburgh 14
Tampa Bay 20, New Orleans 10
L.A. Rams 31, Atlanta 27
San Francisco 27, Seattle 7
Arizona 29, Las Vegas 23, OT
Dallas 20, Cincinnati 17
Denver 16, Houston 9
Green Bay 27, Chicago 10
Monday's Games
Buffalo 41, Tennessee 7
Philadelphia 24, Minnesota 7
Thursday, Sept. 22
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Baltimore at New England, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Denver, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.
