AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo2001.0007217
Miami2001.0006245
N.Y. Jets110.5004054
New England110.5002434

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Jacksonville110.5004628
Houston011.2502936
Indianapolis011.2502044
Tennessee020.0002762

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore110.5006251
Cleveland110.5005655
Pittsburgh110.5003737
Cincinnati020.0003743

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City2001.0007145
Denver110.5003226
L.A. Chargers110.5004846
Las Vegas020.0004253

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
N.Y. Giants2001.0004036
Philadelphia2001.0006242
Dallas110.5002336
Washington110.5005558

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay2001.0003913
New Orleans110.5003746
Atlanta020.0005358
Carolina020.0004045

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Chicago110.5002937
Detroit110.5007165
Green Bay110.5003433
Minnesota110.5003031

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona110.5005067
L.A. Rams110.5004158
San Francisco110.5003726
Seattle110.5002443

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 27, L.A. Chargers 24

Sunday's Games

Detroit 36, Washington 27

Jacksonville 24, Indianapolis 0

Miami 42, Baltimore 38

N.Y. Giants 19, Carolina 16

N.Y. Jets 31, Cleveland 30

New England 17, Pittsburgh 14

Tampa Bay 20, New Orleans 10

L.A. Rams 31, Atlanta 27

San Francisco 27, Seattle 7

Arizona 29, Las Vegas 23, OT

Dallas 20, Cincinnati 17

Denver 16, Houston 9

Green Bay 27, Chicago 10

Monday's Games

Buffalo 41, Tennessee 7

Philadelphia 24, Minnesota 7

Thursday, Sept. 22

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Baltimore at New England, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Kansas City at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Denver, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.

