All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo1030.769353221
Miami850.615316312
N.Y. Jets760.538264243
New England760.538276239

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee760.538241276
Jacksonville580.385294294
Indianapolis481.346209298
e-Houston1111.115211314

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore940.692301250
Cincinnati940.692335265
Cleveland580.385300323
Pittsburgh580.385227293

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City1030.769384298
L.A. Chargers760.538295326
Las Vegas580.385308313
e-Denver3100.231194238

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
x-Philadelphia1210.923386248
Dallas1030.769360229
N.Y. Giants751.577267300
Washington751.577253256

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay670.462224254
Atlanta580.385288312
Carolina580.385260290
New Orleans490.308265297

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Minnesota1030.769312313
Detroit670.462349347
Green Bay580.385263302
e-Chicago3100.231270333

West

 WLTPctPFPA
y-San Francisco1040.714338210
Seattle770.500355355
Arizona490.308277348
L.A. Rams490.308218296

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

San Francisco 21, Seattle 13

Saturday's Games

Indianapolis at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 26

L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.

