AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo930.750333209
Miami840.667299289
N.Y. Jets750.583252223
New England660.500249226

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee750.583219240
Indianapolis481.346209298
Jacksonville480.333258272
e-Houston1101.125188287

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore840.667285236
Cincinnati840.667312255
Cleveland570.417290300
Pittsburgh570.417213277

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City930.750350270
L.A. Chargers660.500272309
Las Vegas570.417292296
Denver390.250166204

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia1110.917338226
Dallas930.750333206
N.Y. Giants741.625245252
Washington751.577253256

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay660.500217219
Atlanta580.385288312
Carolina480.333230266
New Orleans490.308265297

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Minnesota1020.833289279
Detroit570.417315324
Green Bay580.385263302
e-Chicago3100.231270333

West

 WLTPctPFPA
San Francisco840.667282190
Seattle750.583318304
Arizona480.333264321
L.A. Rams390.250201280

e-Eliminated from playoffs

___

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 24, New England 10

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 10, Denver 9

Cleveland 27, Houston 14

Detroit 40, Jacksonville 14

Green Bay 28, Chicago 19

Minnesota 27, N.Y. Jets 22

Philadelphia 35, Tennessee 10

Pittsburgh 19, Atlanta 16

Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 20, OT

San Francisco 33, Miami 17

Seattle 27, L.A. Rams 23

Cincinnati 27, Kansas City 24

Las Vegas 27, L.A. Chargers 20

Dallas 54, Indianapolis 19

Open: Arizona, Carolina

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 17, New Orleans 16

Thursday, Dec. 8

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington

Monday, Dec. 12

New England at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

