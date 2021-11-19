AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo630.667280135
New England740.636300177
Miami370.300177252
N.Y. Jets270.222161296

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee820.800278232
Indianapolis550.500268230
Jacksonville270.222149232
Houston180.111128258

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore630.667231217
Pittsburgh531.611177185
Cincinnati540.556236203
Cleveland550.500231241

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City640.600262241
L.A. Chargers540.556219228
Las Vegas540.556210230
Denver550.500200183

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas720.778284195
Philadelphia460.400257231
N.Y. Giants360.333179216
Washington360.333185246

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay630.667279212
New Orleans540.556222178
Carolina550.500205193
Atlanta460.400178288

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay820.800216180
Minnesota450.444221211
Chicago360.333150224
Detroit081.056150260

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona820.800287189
L.A. Rams730.700271227
San Francisco450.444216212
Seattle360.333181186

Thursday's Games

New England 25, Atlanta 0

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Denver, L.A. Rams

Monday's Games

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 715 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 330 p.m.

Buffalo at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Miami, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Houston, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at New England, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, Arizona

Monday, Nov. 29

Seattle at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

