AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|280
|135
|New England
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|300
|177
|Miami
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|177
|252
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|161
|296
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|278
|232
|Indianapolis
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|268
|230
|Jacksonville
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|149
|232
|Houston
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|128
|258
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|231
|217
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|1
|.611
|177
|185
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|236
|203
|Cleveland
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|231
|241
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|262
|241
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|219
|228
|Las Vegas
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|210
|230
|Denver
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|200
|183
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|284
|195
|Philadelphia
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|257
|231
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|179
|216
|Washington
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|185
|246
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|279
|212
|New Orleans
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|222
|178
|Carolina
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|205
|193
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|178
|288
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|216
|180
|Minnesota
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|221
|211
|Chicago
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|150
|224
|Detroit
|0
|8
|1
|.056
|150
|260
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|287
|189
|L.A. Rams
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|271
|227
|San Francisco
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|216
|212
|Seattle
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|181
|186
___
Thursday's Games
New England 25, Atlanta 0
Sunday's Games
Baltimore at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Denver, L.A. Rams
Monday's Games
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 715 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 330 p.m.
Buffalo at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Miami, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Houston, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at New England, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, Arizona
Monday, Nov. 29
Seattle at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
