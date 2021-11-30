AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
New England840.667336190
Buffalo740.636326182
Miami570.417234279
N.Y. Jets380.273199334

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee840.667304290
Indianapolis660.500340283
Houston290.182164292
Jacksonville290.182173283

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore830.727263240
Cincinnati740.636309226
Pittsburgh551.500224267
Cleveland660.500254267

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City740.636281250
Denver650.545228196
L.A. Chargers650.545273293
Las Vegas650.545259295

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas740.636326250
Washington560.455229282
Philadelphia570.417304273
N.Y. Giants470.364202253

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay830.727347253
Atlanta560.455199302
New Orleans560.455257249
Carolina570.417236253

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay930.750283242
Minnesota560.455281276
Chicago470.364179254
Detroit0101.045174289

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona920.818310202
L.A. Rams740.636299263
San Francisco650.545280248
Seattle380.273209226

___

Thursday's Games

Chicago 16, Detroit 14

Las Vegas 36, Dallas 33, OT

Buffalo 31, New Orleans 6

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 21, Jacksonville 14

Cincinnati 41, Pittsburgh 10

Miami 33, Carolina 10

N.Y. Giants 13, Philadelphia 7

N.Y. Jets 21, Houston 14

New England 36, Tennessee 13

Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 31

Denver 28, L.A. Chargers 13

Green Bay 36, L.A. Rams 28

San Francisco 34, Minnesota 26

Baltimore 16, Cleveland 10

Open: Kansas City, Arizona

Monday's Games

Washington 17, Seattle 15

Thursday, Dec. 2

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Arizona at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday, Dec. 6

New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

