AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|336
|190
|Buffalo
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|326
|182
|Miami
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|234
|279
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|199
|334
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|304
|290
|Indianapolis
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|340
|283
|Houston
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|164
|292
|Jacksonville
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|173
|283
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|263
|240
|Cincinnati
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|309
|226
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|1
|.500
|224
|267
|Cleveland
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|254
|267
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|281
|250
|Denver
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|228
|196
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|273
|293
|Las Vegas
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|259
|295
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|326
|250
|Washington
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|229
|282
|Philadelphia
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|304
|273
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|202
|253
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|347
|253
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|199
|302
|New Orleans
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|257
|249
|Carolina
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|236
|253
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|283
|242
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|281
|276
|Chicago
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|179
|254
|Detroit
|0
|10
|1
|.045
|174
|289
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|310
|202
|L.A. Rams
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|299
|263
|San Francisco
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|280
|248
|Seattle
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|209
|226
___
Thursday's Games
Chicago 16, Detroit 14
Las Vegas 36, Dallas 33, OT
Buffalo 31, New Orleans 6
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 21, Jacksonville 14
Cincinnati 41, Pittsburgh 10
Miami 33, Carolina 10
N.Y. Giants 13, Philadelphia 7
N.Y. Jets 21, Houston 14
New England 36, Tennessee 13
Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 31
Denver 28, L.A. Chargers 13
Green Bay 36, L.A. Rams 28
San Francisco 34, Minnesota 26
Baltimore 16, Cleveland 10
Open: Kansas City, Arizona
Monday's Games
Washington 17, Seattle 15
Thursday, Dec. 2
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Arizona at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Miami, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay
Monday, Dec. 6
New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.
