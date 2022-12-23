All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
x-Buffalo1130.786385250
Miami860.571345344
New England770.500300269
N.Y. Jets780.467284282

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee770.500255293
Jacksonville780.467353331
e-Indianapolis491.321245337
e-Houston1121.107235344

North

 WLTPctPFPA
x-Cincinnati1040.714369288
Baltimore950.643304263
Cleveland680.429313326
Pittsburgh680.429251309

West

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Kansas City1130.786414322
L.A. Chargers860.571312340
Las Vegas680.429338337
e-Denver4100.286218253

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
x-Philadelphia1310.929411268
x-Dallas1040.714394269
N.Y. Giants851.607287312
Washington761.536265276

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay680.429247288
Atlanta590.357306333
Carolina590.357276314
New Orleans590.357286315

North

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Minnesota1130.786351349
Detroit770.500369364
Green Bay680.429287314
e-Chicago3110.214290358

West

 WLTPctPFPA
y-San Francisco1040.714338210
Seattle770.500355355
e-Arizona4100.286292372
e-L.A. Rams4100.286230320

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville 19, N.Y. Jets 3

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

