AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Buffalo
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|385
|250
|Miami
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|345
|344
|New England
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|300
|269
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|284
|282
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|255
|293
|Jacksonville
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|353
|331
|e-Indianapolis
|4
|9
|1
|.321
|245
|337
|e-Houston
|1
|12
|1
|.107
|235
|344
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Cincinnati
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|369
|288
|Baltimore
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|304
|263
|Cleveland
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|313
|326
|Pittsburgh
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|251
|309
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|414
|322
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|312
|340
|Las Vegas
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|338
|337
|e-Denver
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|218
|253
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Philadelphia
|13
|1
|0
|.929
|411
|268
|x-Dallas
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|394
|269
|N.Y. Giants
|8
|5
|1
|.607
|287
|312
|Washington
|7
|6
|1
|.536
|265
|276
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|247
|288
|Atlanta
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|306
|333
|Carolina
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|276
|314
|New Orleans
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|286
|315
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Minnesota
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|351
|349
|Detroit
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|369
|364
|Green Bay
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|287
|314
|e-Chicago
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|290
|358
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-San Francisco
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|338
|210
|Seattle
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|355
|355
|e-Arizona
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|292
|372
|e-L.A. Rams
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|230
|320
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday's Games
Jacksonville 19, N.Y. Jets 3
Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Dallas at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.
Miami at New England, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 2
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.
