AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Buffalo1330.813455286
x-Miami980.529397399
e-New England890.471364347
e-N.Y. Jets7100.412296316

South

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Jacksonville980.529404350
e-Tennessee7100.412298359
e-Indianapolis4121.265289427
e-Houston3131.206289420

North

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Cincinnati1240.750418322
x-Baltimore1070.588350315
e-Pittsburgh980.529308346
e-Cleveland7100.412361381

West

 WLTPctPFPA
*-Kansas City1430.824496369
x-L.A. Chargers1070.588391384
e-Las Vegas6110.353395418
e-Denver5120.294287359

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
*-Philadelphia1430.824477344
x-Dallas1250.706467342
x-N.Y. Giants971.559365371
e-Washington881.500321343

South

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Tampa Bay890.471313358
e-Atlanta7100.412365386
e-Carolina7100.412347374
e-New Orleans7100.412330345

North

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Minnesota1340.765424427
e-Detroit980.529453427
e-Green Bay890.471370371
e-Chicago3140.176326463

West

 WLTPctPFPA
y-San Francisco1340.765450277
x-Seattle980.529407401
e-L.A. Rams5120.294307384
e-Arizona4130.235340449

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

*-clinched home-field advantage

Saturday's Games

Kansas City 31, Las Vegas 13

Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 16

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 30, Tampa Bay 17

Buffalo 35, New England 23

Carolina 10, New Orleans 7

Cincinnati 27, Baltimore 16

Houston 32, Indianapolis 31

Miami 11, N.Y. Jets 6

Minnesota 29, Chicago 13

Pittsburgh 28, Cleveland 14

Denver 31, L.A. Chargers 28

Philadelphia 22, N.Y. Giants 16

San Francisco 38, Arizona 13

Seattle 19, L.A. Rams 16, OT

Washington 26, Dallas 6

Detroit 20, Green Bay 16

Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 14
x-Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at neutral site

Seattle at San Francisco, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Jan. 15

Miami at Buffalo, 12 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 16

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22

NFC lowest remaining seed at Philadelphia, TBD

AFC lowest remaining seed at Kansas City, TBD

TBD vs. TBD, TBD

TBD vs. TBD, TBD

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 29
AFC

x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 12
At Glendale, Ariz.

Conference Championship winners, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

