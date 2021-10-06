AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|134
|44
|Miami
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|62
|109
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|47
|94
|New England
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|71
|70
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|95
|111
|Houston
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|67
|116
|Indianapolis
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|97
|Jacksonville
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|74
|115
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|105
|92
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|92
|75
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|100
|67
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|67
|93
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|83
|49
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|95
|74
|Las Vegas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|104
|100
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|134
|125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|126
|97
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|101
|122
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|95
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|94
|106
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|97
|66
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|122
|105
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|94
|69
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|78
|128
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|95
|100
|Chicago
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|64
|91
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|94
|92
|Detroit
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|81
|119
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|140
|85
|L.A. Rams
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|115
|99
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|107
|102
|Seattle
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|103
|100
___
Thursday's Games
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Green Bay at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
New England at Houston, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Washington, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.
Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.