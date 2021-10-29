AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|203
|98
|New England
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|179
|140
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|80
|175
|Miami
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|127
|207
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|193
|164
|Indianapolis
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|169
|149
|Jacksonville
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|116
|172
|Houston
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|97
|203
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|187
|164
|Cincinnati
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|189
|128
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|173
|165
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|117
|132
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Las Vegas
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|180
|166
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|150
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|140
|127
|Kansas City
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|188
|203
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|205
|146
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|139
|180
|Philadelphia
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|159
|185
|Washington
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|146
|210
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|233
|147
|New Orleans
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|140
|101
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|135
|176
|Carolina
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|146
|146
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|192
|167
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|147
|137
|Chicago
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|101
|162
|Detroit
|0
|7
|0
|.000
|128
|200
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|246
|138
|L.A. Rams
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|207
|146
|San Francisco
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|135
|149
|Seattle
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|150
|162
___
Thursday's Games
Green Bay 24, Arizona 21
Sunday's Games
Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Houston, 12 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
New England at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas
Monday's Games
N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 4
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 7:20 p.m.
