AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo610.85720398
Miami530.625178192
N.Y. Jets530.625176159
New England440.500177163

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee520.714132138
Indianapolis341.438129157
Jacksonville260.250172158
Houston151.214116154

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore530.625208183
Cincinnati440.500186164
Cleveland350.375200199
Pittsburgh260.250120197

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City520.714223172
L.A. Chargers430.571164189
Denver350.375121132
Las Vegas250.286163174

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia7001.000196118
Dallas620.750183133
N.Y. Giants620.750163157
Washington440.500142172

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta440.500200205
New Orleans350.375199200
Tampa Bay350.375146151
Carolina260.250158186

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Minnesota610.857173144
Chicago350.375155181
Green Bay350.375145173
Detroit160.143173225

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Seattle530.625210199
San Francisco440.500176147
L.A. Rams340.429118157
Arizona350.375182210

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 27, Tampa Bay 22

Sunday's Games

Denver 21, Jacksonville 17, London, GBR

Atlanta 37, Carolina 34, OT

Dallas 49, Chicago 29

Miami 31, Detroit 27

Minnesota 34, Arizona 26

New England 22, N.Y. Jets 17

New Orleans 24, Las Vegas 0

Philadelphia 35, Pittsburgh 13

Tennessee 17, Houston 10

San Francisco 31, L.A. Rams 14

Seattle 27, N.Y. Giants 13

Washington 17, Indianapolis 16

Buffalo 27, Green Bay 17

Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday's Games

Cleveland 32, Cincinnati 13

Thursday, Nov. 3

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at New England, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday, Nov. 7

Baltimore at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

