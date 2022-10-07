AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|114
|58
|Miami
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|98
|91
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|76
|101
|New England
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|74
|98
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|69
|94
|Jacksonville
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|105
|67
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|75
|101
|Houston
|0
|3
|1
|.125
|73
|93
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|119
|100
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|91
|70
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|105
|95
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|74
|90
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|129
|96
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|92
|108
|Denver
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|75
|80
|Las Vegas
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|96
|100
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|115
|71
|Dallas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|71
|62
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|76
|71
|Washington
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|73
|107
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|103
|101
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|82
|68
|Carolina
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|78
|85
|New Orleans
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|76
|96
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|75
|69
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|86
|80
|Chicago
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|64
|77
|Detroit
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|140
|141
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|88
|103
|L.A. Rams
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|70
|94
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|71
|46
|Seattle
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|95
|115
___
Thursday's Games
Indianapolis 12, Denver 9, OT
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 8:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Detroit at New England, 12 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Seattle at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Washington, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Washington at Chicago, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
New England at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit
Monday, Oct. 17
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 7:15 p.m.
