AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo310.75011458
Miami310.7509891
N.Y. Jets220.50076101
New England130.2507498

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Indianapolis221.5006994
Jacksonville220.50010567
Tennessee220.50075101
Houston031.1257393

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore220.500119100
Cincinnati220.5009170
Cleveland220.50010595
Pittsburgh130.2507490

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City310.75012996
L.A. Chargers220.50092108
Denver230.4007580
Las Vegas130.25096100

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia4001.00011571
Dallas310.7507162
N.Y. Giants310.7507671
Washington130.25073107

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta220.500103101
Tampa Bay220.5008268
Carolina130.2507885
New Orleans130.2507696

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay310.7507569
Minnesota310.7508680
Chicago220.5006477
Detroit130.250140141

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Arizona220.50088103
L.A. Rams220.5007094
San Francisco220.5007146
Seattle220.50095115

Thursday's Games

Indianapolis 12, Denver 9, OT

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 8:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Detroit at New England, 12 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Seattle at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Washington, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Washington at Chicago, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

New England at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit

Monday, Oct. 17

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 7:15 p.m.

