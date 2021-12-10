AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|350
|200
|Buffalo
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|336
|196
|Miami
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|254
|288
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|217
|367
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|304
|290
|Indianapolis
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|371
|283
|Houston
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|164
|323
|Jacksonville
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|180
|320
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|282
|260
|Cincinnati
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|331
|267
|Cleveland
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|254
|267
|Pittsburgh
|6
|6
|1
|.500
|272
|322
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|303
|259
|L.A. Chargers
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|314
|315
|Denver
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|237
|218
|Las Vegas
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|274
|312
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|353
|267
|Washington
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|246
|297
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|337
|291
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|211
|273
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|377
|270
|Atlanta
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|216
|332
|Carolina
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|236
|253
|New Orleans
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|274
|276
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|283
|242
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|344
|333
|Chicago
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|201
|287
|Detroit
|1
|10
|1
|.125
|203
|316
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|343
|224
|L.A. Rams
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|336
|270
|San Francisco
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|303
|278
|Seattle
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|239
|249
___
Thursday's Games
Minnesota 36, Pittsburgh 28
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia
Monday's Games
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.
New England at Indianapolis, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Arizona at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20
Minnesota at Chicago, 7:15 p.m.
