EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|30
|20
|8
|2
|42
|98
|76
|Florida
|28
|18
|6
|4
|40
|103
|83
|Tampa Bay
|28
|18
|6
|4
|40
|92
|76
|Detroit
|29
|14
|12
|3
|31
|80
|97
|Boston
|25
|14
|9
|2
|30
|70
|66
|Buffalo
|28
|9
|15
|4
|22
|77
|99
|Ottawa
|26
|9
|16
|1
|19
|75
|95
|Montreal
|30
|6
|21
|3
|15
|64
|107
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|28
|17
|5
|6
|40
|97
|71
|Carolina
|27
|19
|7
|1
|39
|85
|58
|N.Y. Rangers
|28
|18
|7
|3
|39
|81
|72
|Pittsburgh
|28
|15
|8
|5
|35
|85
|72
|Columbus
|27
|14
|12
|1
|29
|89
|90
|Philadelphia
|27
|11
|12
|4
|26
|71
|89
|New Jersey
|27
|10
|12
|5
|25
|75
|92
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|7
|12
|5
|19
|51
|72
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|28
|19
|8
|1
|39
|106
|82
|St. Louis
|29
|16
|8
|5
|37
|100
|80
|Colorado
|26
|17
|7
|2
|36
|113
|86
|Nashville
|28
|17
|10
|1
|35
|81
|75
|Winnipeg
|28
|13
|10
|5
|31
|84
|80
|Dallas
|26
|13
|11
|2
|28
|70
|74
|Chicago
|27
|10
|15
|2
|22
|62
|86
|Arizona
|27
|5
|20
|2
|12
|48
|101
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|30
|16
|9
|5
|37
|94
|82
|Calgary
|28
|15
|7
|6
|36
|87
|62
|Vegas
|28
|17
|11
|0
|34
|99
|86
|Edmonton
|27
|16
|11
|0
|32
|91
|85
|San Jose
|29
|15
|13
|1
|31
|76
|80
|Los Angeles
|27
|12
|10
|5
|29
|72
|71
|Vancouver
|30
|13
|15
|2
|28
|76
|88
|Seattle
|28
|10
|15
|3
|23
|80
|99
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 2
Vegas 4, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Philadelphia 6, New Jersey 1
Ottawa 8, Florida 2
Detroit 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Buffalo 4, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 4, Dallas 1
Toronto 5, Edmonton 1
Colorado 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Vancouver 4, Columbus 3
Seattle 3, San Jose 1
Calgary at Nashville, ppd
Carolina at Minnesota, ppd
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Floria, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, ppd
Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Florida at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Seattle, 9 p.m.
