EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Toronto302082429876
Florida2818644010383
Tampa Bay281864409276
Detroit2914123318097
Boston251492307066
Buffalo289154227799
Ottawa269161197595
Montreal3062131564107

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington281756409771
Carolina271971398558
N.Y. Rangers281873398172
Pittsburgh281585358572
Columbus2714121298990
Philadelphia2711124267189
New Jersey2710125257592
N.Y. Islanders247125195172

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota2819813910682
St. Louis2916853710080
Colorado2617723611386
Nashville2817101358175
Winnipeg2813105318480
Dallas2613112287074
Chicago2710152226286
Arizona2752021248101

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Anaheim301695379482
Calgary281576368762
Vegas2817110349986
Edmonton2716110329185
San Jose2915131317680
Los Angeles2712105297271
Vancouver3013152287688
Seattle2810153238099

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 2

Vegas 4, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Philadelphia 6, New Jersey 1

Ottawa 8, Florida 2

Detroit 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Buffalo 4, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4, Dallas 1

Toronto 5, Edmonton 1

Colorado 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Vancouver 4, Columbus 3

Seattle 3, San Jose 1

Calgary at Nashville, ppd

Carolina at Minnesota, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Floria, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, ppd

Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 9 p.m.

