EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston6510102719
Florida641191917
Buffalo541082211
Detroit530282012
Ottawa642082518
Toronto743081918
Tampa Bay633061819
Montreal633061618

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh641192917
Carolina641192014
Philadelphia642081714
Washington743082524
N.Y. Rangers632172020
New Jersey633061720
Columbus734062227
N.Y. Islanders624041918

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas641192212
Colorado632172219
St. Louis43106119
Chicago532061615
Winnipeg633061617
Nashville724151624
Minnesota513131927
Arizona514021326

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas7520102214
Calgary541081816
Edmonton633062220
Seattle723262127
Los Angeles734062431
San Jose826041523
Anaheim614131428
Vancouver705221830

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Ottawa 4, Dallas 2

Washington 6, New Jersey 3

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 0

Edmonton 6, Pittsburgh 3

Vegas 3, Toronto 1

Carolina 3, Vancouver 2

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Vegas, 5 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

