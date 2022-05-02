EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Florida8258186122340246
x-Toronto8254217115315253
x-Tampa Bay8251238110287233
x-Boston8251265107255220
Buffalo8232391175232290
Detroit8232401074230312
Ottawa823342773227266
Montreal8222491155221319

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
y-Carolina8254208116278202
x-N.Y. Rangers8252246110254207
x-Pittsburgh82462511103272229
x-Washington82442612100275245
N.Y. Islanders8237351084231237
Columbus823738781262300
New Jersey822746963248307
Philadelphia8225461161211298

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Colorado8256197119312234
x-Minnesota8253227113310253
x-St. Louis82492211109311242
x-Dallas824630698238246
x-Nashville824530797266252
Winnipeg8239321189252257
Chicago8228421268219291
Arizona822550757207313

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
y-Calgary82502111111293208
x-Edmonton8249276104290252
x-Los Angeles8244271199239236
Vegas824331894266248
Vancouver8240301292249236
San Jose8232371377214264
Anaheim8231371476232271
Seattle822749660216285

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Seattle 3

Monday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 5:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Washington at Florida, 5:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Nashville at Colorado, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Dallas at Calgary, 8 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 5:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

St. Louis at Minnesota,7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Washington at Florida, 5:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Nashville at Colorado, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Dallas at Calgary, 8 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Tags

Trending Video