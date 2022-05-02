Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.