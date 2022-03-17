EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida604113688248175
Tampa Bay603915684204172
Toronto603817581223181
Boston613719579184165
Detroit602429755175228
Buffalo602032848162212
Ottawa602134547158198
Montreal601636840150230

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina594113587198139
N.Y. Rangers603817581184157
Pittsburgh613616981198164
Washington6133181076201172
Columbus613127365203223
N.Y. Islanders572424957155161
New Jersey612234549185220
Philadelphia5918301147148206

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado614313591236170
St. Louis593417876211165
Minnesota593520474222195
Nashville603521474194167
Dallas583223367170173
Winnipeg6128231066189190
Chicago612230953162210
Arizona602036444159216

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary603716781210146
Los Angeles623321874178176
Edmonton603323470200192
Vegas623226468195190
Vancouver613024767179177
Anaheim6327251165183201
San Jose592625860156185
Seattle621838642160224

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 4, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 4, Boston 2

Calgary 6, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver,90 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

