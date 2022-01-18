EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida38267557158111
Tampa Bay40269557135113
Toronto3624935112393
Boston35221124611190
Detroit401817541108130
Buffalo38112072998133
Ottawa31111822489112
Montreal3772551978136

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
N.Y. Rangers39251045411396
Carolina3525825211980
Pittsburgh382310551125100
Washington39219951129108
Columbus361718135116131
New Jersey371418533107129
Philadelphia38131873395129
N.Y. Islanders3112136307185

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado36258353156115
St. Louis392311551138108
Nashville402413351124112
Minnesota352210347132109
Winnipeg34171253910299
Dallas35181523899106
Chicago39151863695126
Arizona3792442282140

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas402315248141122
Los Angeles392014545111103
Anaheim411915745120120
San Jose402117244112121
Calgary34171164010587
Edmonton351815238117117
Vancouver38171833798110
Seattle381123426102138

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Detroit 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Colorado 4, Minnesota 3, SO

Arizona 5, Montreal 2

San Jose 6, Los Angeles 2

Seattle 3, Chicago 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 5, Nashville 3

Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 3

New Jersey at Toronto, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, ppd

Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at New Jersey, 76p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

