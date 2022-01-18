EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|38
|26
|7
|5
|57
|158
|111
|Tampa Bay
|40
|26
|9
|5
|57
|135
|113
|Toronto
|36
|24
|9
|3
|51
|123
|93
|Boston
|35
|22
|11
|2
|46
|111
|90
|Detroit
|40
|18
|17
|5
|41
|108
|130
|Buffalo
|38
|11
|20
|7
|29
|98
|133
|Ottawa
|31
|11
|18
|2
|24
|89
|112
|Montreal
|37
|7
|25
|5
|19
|78
|136
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Rangers
|39
|25
|10
|4
|54
|113
|96
|Carolina
|35
|25
|8
|2
|52
|119
|80
|Pittsburgh
|38
|23
|10
|5
|51
|125
|100
|Washington
|39
|21
|9
|9
|51
|129
|108
|Columbus
|36
|17
|18
|1
|35
|116
|131
|New Jersey
|37
|14
|18
|5
|33
|107
|129
|Philadelphia
|38
|13
|18
|7
|33
|95
|129
|N.Y. Islanders
|31
|12
|13
|6
|30
|71
|85
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|36
|25
|8
|3
|53
|156
|115
|St. Louis
|39
|23
|11
|5
|51
|138
|108
|Nashville
|40
|24
|13
|3
|51
|124
|112
|Minnesota
|35
|22
|10
|3
|47
|132
|109
|Winnipeg
|34
|17
|12
|5
|39
|102
|99
|Dallas
|35
|18
|15
|2
|38
|99
|106
|Chicago
|39
|15
|18
|6
|36
|95
|126
|Arizona
|37
|9
|24
|4
|22
|82
|140
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|40
|23
|15
|2
|48
|141
|122
|Los Angeles
|39
|20
|14
|5
|45
|111
|103
|Anaheim
|41
|19
|15
|7
|45
|120
|120
|San Jose
|40
|21
|17
|2
|44
|112
|121
|Calgary
|34
|17
|11
|6
|40
|105
|87
|Edmonton
|35
|18
|15
|2
|38
|117
|117
|Vancouver
|38
|17
|18
|3
|37
|98
|110
|Seattle
|38
|11
|23
|4
|26
|102
|138
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Detroit 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Colorado 4, Minnesota 3, SO
Arizona 5, Montreal 2
San Jose 6, Los Angeles 2
Seattle 3, Chicago 2, SO
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 5, Nashville 3
Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 3
New Jersey at Toronto, ppd
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Washington, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, ppd
Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Arizona at New Jersey, 76p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
