EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida604113688248175
Tampa Bay593815682200171
Toronto603817581223181
Boston603718579182161
Detroit602429755175228
Buffalo602032848162212
Ottawa592133547157194
Montreal601636840150230

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina594113587198139
N.Y. Rangers603817581184157
Pittsburgh613616981198164
Washington6133181076201172
Columbus603027363199222
N.Y. Islanders572424957155161
New Jersey602233549182214
Philadelphia5918301147148206

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado614313591236170
St. Louis593417876211165
Nashville603521474194167
Minnesota583420472218193
Dallas583223367170173
Winnipeg6128231066189190
Chicago612230953162210
Arizona602036444159216

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary593616779204143
Los Angeles623321874178176
Edmonton603323470200192
Vegas623226468195190
Vancouver613024767179177
Anaheim6327251165183201
San Jose592625860156185
Seattle611837642159220

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 4, Dallas 0

Arizona 6, Montreal 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 7, Vegas 3

Boston 2, Chicago 1, OT

Edmonton 7, Detroit 5

Vancouver 6, New Jersey 3

Colorado 3, Los Angeles 0

Florida 3, San Jose 2, OT

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver,9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 930 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9 p.m.

