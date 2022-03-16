EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|60
|41
|13
|6
|88
|248
|175
|Tampa Bay
|59
|38
|15
|6
|82
|200
|171
|Toronto
|60
|38
|17
|5
|81
|223
|181
|Boston
|60
|37
|18
|5
|79
|182
|161
|Detroit
|60
|24
|29
|7
|55
|175
|228
|Buffalo
|60
|20
|32
|8
|48
|162
|212
|Ottawa
|59
|21
|33
|5
|47
|157
|194
|Montreal
|60
|16
|36
|8
|40
|150
|230
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|59
|41
|13
|5
|87
|198
|139
|N.Y. Rangers
|60
|38
|17
|5
|81
|184
|157
|Pittsburgh
|61
|36
|16
|9
|81
|198
|164
|Washington
|61
|33
|18
|10
|76
|201
|172
|Columbus
|60
|30
|27
|3
|63
|199
|222
|N.Y. Islanders
|57
|24
|24
|9
|57
|155
|161
|New Jersey
|60
|22
|33
|5
|49
|182
|214
|Philadelphia
|59
|18
|30
|11
|47
|148
|206
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|61
|43
|13
|5
|91
|236
|170
|St. Louis
|59
|34
|17
|8
|76
|211
|165
|Nashville
|60
|35
|21
|4
|74
|194
|167
|Minnesota
|58
|34
|20
|4
|72
|218
|193
|Dallas
|58
|32
|23
|3
|67
|170
|173
|Winnipeg
|61
|28
|23
|10
|66
|189
|190
|Chicago
|61
|22
|30
|9
|53
|162
|210
|Arizona
|60
|20
|36
|4
|44
|159
|216
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|59
|36
|16
|7
|79
|204
|143
|Los Angeles
|62
|33
|21
|8
|74
|178
|176
|Edmonton
|60
|33
|23
|4
|70
|200
|192
|Vegas
|62
|32
|26
|4
|68
|195
|190
|Vancouver
|61
|30
|24
|7
|67
|179
|177
|Anaheim
|63
|27
|25
|11
|65
|183
|201
|San Jose
|59
|26
|25
|8
|60
|156
|185
|Seattle
|61
|18
|37
|6
|42
|159
|220
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 4, Dallas 0
Arizona 6, Montreal 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO
Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1
Winnipeg 7, Vegas 3
Boston 2, Chicago 1, OT
Edmonton 7, Detroit 5
Vancouver 6, New Jersey 3
Colorado 3, Los Angeles 0
Florida 3, San Jose 2, OT
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver,9 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 930 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at Edmonton, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9 p.m.
