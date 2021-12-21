EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay291964429477
Toronto302082429876
Florida2918744010487
Detroit31151333388104
Boston2614102307169
Buffalo30101552582104
Ottawa2891722079101
Montreal3172131767109

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina292171439562
Washington3118674310881
N.Y. Rangers301974428677
Pittsburgh301785399176
Columbus2814131299195
Philadelphia2912125297795
New Jersey30101552582105
N.Y. Islanders268126225777

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota3019924011292
Nashville3019101398979
St. Louis3117953910685
Colorado2717823611591
Winnipeg3014115339087
Dallas2915122328285
Chicago3011154267297
Arizona2962121456109

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas31201104011194
Anaheim3217964010389
Calgary281576368762
Edmonton29181103610190
Los Angeles3014115338079
San Jose3015141317885
Vancouver3114152308190
Seattle30101732384108

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Dallas 7, Minnesota 4

Columbus at Buffalo, ppd

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Colorado at Detroit, ppd

Anaheim at Edmonton, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Boston, ppd

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd

St. Louis at Ottawa, ppd

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, ppd

Florida at Chicago, ppd

Anaheim at Calgary, ppd

Arizona at Seattle, ppd

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, ppd

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Winnipeg at Dallas, ppd

Edmonton at Los Angeles, ppd

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Toronto, ppd

Buffalo at Columbus, ppd

Carolina at Ottawa, ppd

Colorado at Boston, ppd

Montreal at New Jersey, ppd

Nashville at Florida, ppd

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Detroit at Minnesota, ppd

Dallas at Chicago, ppd

Seattle at Calgary, ppd

Tampa Bay at Arizona, ppd

Anaheim at Vancouver, ppd

Edmonton at San Jose, ppd

Los Angeles at Vegas, ppd

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

