EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida7700143113
Buffalo641191911
Detroit742192323
Tampa Bay733172127
Toronto834171625
Boston532061515
Ottawa624041519
Montreal716021125

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington7403112819
Carolina550010228
N.Y. Rangers742191518
Pittsburgh631282417
Columbus642081915
Philadelphia531172316
N.Y. Islanders632171515
New Jersey532061415

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis5500102511
Minnesota6510102018
Winnipeg632172422
Dallas733171418
Nashville734062020
Colorado624041623
Chicago705221430
Arizona605111130

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton6510102718
Calgary641192115
San Jose642082014
Vancouver733172021
Vegas734061622
Seattle724151824
Anaheim724152024
Los Angeles614131420

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Washington 2, OT

Florida 4, Boston 1

Toronto 3, Chicago 2, OT

Vegas 3, Dallas 2, OT

Philadelphia 5, Edmonton 3

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 9 p.m.

