EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston541082316
Buffalo431061710
Florida431061412
Montreal532061413
Toronto532061414
Detroit32015127
Ottawa422041514
Tampa Bay413021014

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh43017208
N.Y. Rangers531171915
Carolina43106159
Philadelphia431061410
N.Y. Islanders422041410
New Jersey422041213
Washington523041518
Columbus523041420

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas43017156
Colorado421151714
Nashville623151521
St. Louis2200495
Winnipeg422041113
Chicago3120278
Arizona413021120
Minnesota413021623

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas541081710
Calgary431061514
Los Angeles633062127
Edmonton422041615
Seattle512241420
Anaheim513131323
Vancouver503221522
San Jose615021121

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 1

San Jose 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Montreal 6, Arizona 2

Ottawa 5, Washington 2

Columbus 5, Nashville 3

Boston 2, Anaheim 1, SO

Toronto 3, Dallas 2, OT

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Minnesota 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Edmonton 6, Carolina 4

Buffalo 6, Calgary 3

Vegas 5, Winnipeg 2

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Boston, 12 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

