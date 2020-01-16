EASTERN CONFERENCE 

Atlantic Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston482791266159128
Tampa Bay462814460166133
Toronto472516656173157
Florida452416553166152
Buffalo472119749140149
Montreal482021747146152
Ottawa461622840123157
Detroit471232327102183

Metropolitan Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington473111567166138
Pittsburgh462912563161125
N.Y. Islanders452813460132119
Carolina462717256150125
Philadelphia472516656150145
Columbus472316854124124
N.Y. Rangers452219448152151
New Jersey461722741124163

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

Central Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis483010868155129
Dallas462715458124109
Colorado462515656164137
Winnipeg472518454145140
Chicago482220650141153
Nashville452117749152149
Minnesota462020646138157

Pacific Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Arizona492618557142128
Edmonton482518555148150
Calgary482518555131141
Vancouver472518454155147
Vegas492419654151149
San Jose482123446129159
Los Angeles481825541121150
Anaheim461724539116147

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games 

Chicago 4, Montreal 1

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Thursday's Games 

Pittsburgh at Boston, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games 

Anaheim at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games 

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 2 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games 

Boston at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

