EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|18
|7
|Buffalo
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|12
|4
|Toronto
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|8
|7
|Detroit
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|13
|12
|Ottawa
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|9
|Tampa Bay
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|17
|Boston
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Montreal
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|4
|19
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|16
|7
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|11
|11
|Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|13
|6
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|16
|11
|Columbus
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|9
|Philadelphia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|16
|9
|New Jersey
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|9
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|10
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|15
|8
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|11
|8
|Dallas
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|9
|Winnipeg
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|14
|15
|Nashville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|8
|11
|Colorado
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|11
|17
|Arizona
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|22
|Chicago
|5
|0
|4
|1
|1
|9
|21
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|19
|10
|San Jose
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|11
|4
|Vancouver
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|14
|16
|Anaheim
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|14
|16
|Calgary
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|8
|Seattle
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|11
|19
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|7
|Vegas
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|12
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Washington 4, New Jersey 1
Carolina 4, Montreal 1
San Jose 2, Ottawa 1
Florida 4, Colorado 1
Calgary 3, Detroit 0
Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 1
N.Y. Rangers 3, Nashville 1
Vancouver 4, Chicago 1
Edmonton 5, Arizona 1
Friday's Games
San Jose at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 9p.m.
Saturday's Games
Calgary at Washington, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 12 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Jose at Boston, 12 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Arizona at Florida, 6 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.