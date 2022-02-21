EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida503510575208145
Tampa Bay493211670169139
Toronto483213367174132
Boston492817460140138
Detroit512322652147176
Ottawa491826541130156
Buffalo511627840138182
Montreal501033727112195

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina493411472172118
Pittsburgh523113870173140
N.Y. Rangers503213569151127
Washington522815965171145
Columbus492523151163180
N.Y. Islanders451820743111126
Philadelphia491525939125172
New Jersey501728539146182

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado49369476198138
Minnesota473113365183143
St. Louis492914664175137
Nashville502818460153143
Dallas492720256143145
Winnipeg492219852144147
Chicago521826844126176
Arizona501333430114186

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary482913664166113
Vegas512918462169150
Edmonton502819359168161
Los Angeles502617759147141
Anaheim522419957156158
Vancouver512322652135146
San Jose492222549131154
Seattle511631436133180

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3

Montreal 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

Florida 5, Chicago 2

N.Y. Rangers 2, Ottawa 1

Columbus 7, Buffalo 3

Arizona 3, Dallas 1

Minnesota 7, Edmonton 3

Vegas 4, San Jose 1

Monday's Games

Colorado at Boston, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video