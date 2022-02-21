EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|50
|35
|10
|5
|75
|208
|145
|Tampa Bay
|49
|32
|11
|6
|70
|169
|139
|Toronto
|48
|32
|13
|3
|67
|174
|132
|Boston
|49
|28
|17
|4
|60
|140
|138
|Detroit
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|147
|176
|Ottawa
|49
|18
|26
|5
|41
|130
|156
|Buffalo
|51
|16
|27
|8
|40
|138
|182
|Montreal
|50
|10
|33
|7
|27
|112
|195
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|49
|34
|11
|4
|72
|172
|118
|Pittsburgh
|52
|31
|13
|8
|70
|173
|140
|N.Y. Rangers
|50
|32
|13
|5
|69
|151
|127
|Washington
|52
|28
|15
|9
|65
|171
|145
|Columbus
|49
|25
|23
|1
|51
|163
|180
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|18
|20
|7
|43
|111
|126
|Philadelphia
|49
|15
|25
|9
|39
|125
|172
|New Jersey
|50
|17
|28
|5
|39
|146
|182
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|49
|36
|9
|4
|76
|198
|138
|Minnesota
|47
|31
|13
|3
|65
|183
|143
|St. Louis
|49
|29
|14
|6
|64
|175
|137
|Nashville
|50
|28
|18
|4
|60
|153
|143
|Dallas
|49
|27
|20
|2
|56
|143
|145
|Winnipeg
|49
|22
|19
|8
|52
|144
|147
|Chicago
|52
|18
|26
|8
|44
|126
|176
|Arizona
|50
|13
|33
|4
|30
|114
|186
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|48
|29
|13
|6
|64
|166
|113
|Vegas
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|169
|150
|Edmonton
|50
|28
|19
|3
|59
|168
|161
|Los Angeles
|50
|26
|17
|7
|59
|147
|141
|Anaheim
|52
|24
|19
|9
|57
|156
|158
|Vancouver
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|135
|146
|San Jose
|49
|22
|22
|5
|49
|131
|154
|Seattle
|51
|16
|31
|4
|36
|133
|180
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3
Montreal 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO
Florida 5, Chicago 2
N.Y. Rangers 2, Ottawa 1
Columbus 7, Buffalo 3
Arizona 3, Dallas 1
Minnesota 7, Edmonton 3
Vegas 4, San Jose 1
Monday's Games
Colorado at Boston, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
