EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston452681163151117
Tampa Bay432613456160127
Toronto452415654162145
Florida442316551158148
Buffalo441918745128140
Montreal451820743141147
Ottawa431622537118149
Detroit44113032596168

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington453010565163133
N.Y. Islanders422712357120108
Pittsburgh432612557146116
Carolina432516252145123
Philadelphia442315652140136
Columbus452116850118124
N.Y. Rangers432118446144144
New Jersey431521737112154

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis452810763143122
Dallas442614456120105
Colorado442515454159130
Winnipeg452417452141139
Nashville432016747149145
Minnesota442018646134146
Chicago451920644130148

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Arizona462517454133118
Vegas472417654149142
Edmonton462417553141144
Calgary462417553127136
Vancouver442317450145139
San Jose462022444124152
Los Angeles461824440118144
Anaheim441722539113139

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Boston 5, Winnipeg 4

Florida 5, Vancouver 2

Edmonton 4, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 0

St. Louis 5, Buffalo 1

Nashville 5, Chicago 2

Calgary 2, Minnesota 1

Dallas 3, Anaheim 0

Los Angeles 5, Vegas 2

San Jose 3, Columbus 1

Friday's Games

Arizona at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

