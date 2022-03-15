EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|59
|40
|13
|6
|86
|245
|173
|Tampa Bay
|59
|38
|15
|6
|82
|200
|171
|Toronto
|59
|37
|17
|5
|79
|219
|181
|Boston
|59
|36
|18
|5
|77
|180
|160
|Detroit
|59
|24
|28
|7
|55
|170
|221
|Buffalo
|60
|20
|32
|8
|48
|162
|212
|Ottawa
|59
|21
|33
|5
|47
|157
|194
|Montreal
|59
|16
|35
|8
|40
|147
|224
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|59
|41
|13
|5
|87
|198
|139
|Pittsburgh
|60
|36
|15
|9
|81
|197
|160
|N.Y. Rangers
|59
|37
|17
|5
|79
|180
|154
|Washington
|60
|32
|18
|10
|74
|197
|169
|Columbus
|60
|30
|27
|3
|63
|199
|222
|N.Y. Islanders
|56
|24
|24
|8
|56
|152
|157
|New Jersey
|59
|22
|32
|5
|49
|179
|208
|Philadelphia
|59
|18
|30
|11
|47
|148
|206
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|60
|42
|13
|5
|89
|233
|170
|St. Louis
|59
|34
|17
|8
|76
|211
|165
|Minnesota
|58
|34
|20
|4
|72
|218
|193
|Nashville
|59
|34
|21
|4
|72
|190
|166
|Dallas
|57
|32
|22
|3
|67
|170
|169
|Winnipeg
|60
|27
|23
|10
|64
|182
|187
|Chicago
|60
|22
|30
|8
|52
|161
|208
|Arizona
|59
|19
|36
|4
|42
|153
|213
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|59
|36
|16
|7
|79
|204
|143
|Los Angeles
|61
|33
|20
|8
|74
|178
|173
|Edmonton
|59
|32
|23
|4
|68
|193
|187
|Vegas
|61
|32
|25
|4
|68
|192
|183
|Vancouver
|60
|29
|24
|7
|65
|173
|174
|Anaheim
|62
|27
|25
|10
|64
|180
|197
|San Jose
|58
|26
|25
|7
|59
|154
|182
|Seattle
|61
|18
|37
|6
|42
|159
|220
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Arizona 5, Ottawa 3
Tuesday's Games
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Florida at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
