EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston201730348245
Toronto211155276155
Detroit191054246258
Tampa Bay191171236461
Florida201082226966
Montreal201091216271
Buffalo209110187570
Ottawa196121135868

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey201640327446
N.Y. Islanders211380266955
Carolina201064245656
N.Y. Rangers211074246358
Pittsburgh201073237265
Philadelphia20785195065
Washington218103195869
Columbus197111155681

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas201253277956
Colorado181161236446
Winnipeg181161235147
St. Louis191090205565
Minnesota19982205555
Nashville20992205365
Arizona18792164862
Chicago196103154868

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas211641337752
Seattle191153256654
Los Angeles221192247076
Calgary19973215962
Edmonton2010100206672
Vancouver207103177079
San Jose227123176780
Anaheim206131135384

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Nashville 0

Buffalo 6, St. Louis 2

Arizona 4, Carolina 0

Montreal 3, Columbus 1

Florida 5, Boston 2

Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 1

Toronto 2, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 2, Calgary 1, SO

Washington 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Edmonton 0

Dallas 6, Chicago 4

Anaheim 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Seattle 8, San Jose 5

Vancouver 4, Colorado 3

Vegas 4, Ottawa 1

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Carolina at Boston, 12 p.m.

Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Trending Video