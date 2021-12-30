EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay3121644610384
Toronto302082429876
Florida3019744210890
Detroit31151333388104
Boston2614102307169
Buffalo31101652585108
Ottawa2891722079101
Montreal3272141871114

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington3219674511384
Carolina292171439562
N.Y. Rangers311984428981
Pittsburgh301785399176
Philadelphia3013125318097
Columbus2814131299195
New Jersey31111552786108
N.Y. Islanders268126225777

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis3218954111087
Minnesota3019924011292
Nashville3119111399284
Colorado2717823611591
Winnipeg3014115339087
Dallas2915122328285
Chicago3011154267297
Arizona3062131563117

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas332112042120101
Anaheim3317974110491
Calgary281576368762
Edmonton30181203610394
San Jose3116141338692
Los Angeles3114125338385
Vancouver3215152328391
Seattle31101742486111

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey 4, Buffalo 3

Florida 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Washington 5, Nashville 3

St. Louis 4, Edmonton 2

Philadelphia 3, Seattle 2, OT

Vancouver 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Boston at Ottawa, ppd

Chicago at Winnipeg, ppd

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Pittsburgh at Toronto, ppd

Dallas at Colorado, ppd

Thursday's Games

Montreal at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 630 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Edmonton at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, ppd

Anaheim at Vegas, 2p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, ppd

Winnipeg at Calgary, ppd

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 12 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Minnesota at Target Field, 67 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 11:30 a.m.

Boston at Detroit, 12 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Trending Video