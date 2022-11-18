EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston171520306936
Toronto18954225249
Tampa Bay171061215854
Detroit17854205357
Florida17971195754
Montreal17881175259
Buffalo177100146061
Ottawa16691135554

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey171430286341
Carolina171052225246
N.Y. Islanders181170226148
N.Y. Rangers18864205451
Pittsburgh17773176261
Philadelphia17773174252
Washington19793175563
Columbus16691134969

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas171052226647
Winnipeg151041214635
Colorado15951195440
Nashville17881174756
St. Louis16880164456
Minnesota17782164753
Chicago16673154051
Arizona16691134158

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas181440286543
Los Angeles191171236464
Seattle17953215547
Edmonton17980186061
Calgary16772164854
San Jose196103155669
Vancouver17593135870
Anaheim175111114773

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 3, Toronto 2, OT

Boston 4, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 3, Carolina 2, OT

Columbus 6, Montreal 4

Dallas 6, Florida 4

Tampa Bay 4, Calgary 1

Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 4

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2

St. Louis 5, Washington 4, SO

Seattle 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Vegas 4, Arizona 1

Detroit 7, San Jose 4

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 12 p.m.

Calgary at Florida, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

