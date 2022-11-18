EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|17
|15
|2
|0
|30
|69
|36
|Toronto
|18
|9
|5
|4
|22
|52
|49
|Tampa Bay
|17
|10
|6
|1
|21
|58
|54
|Detroit
|17
|8
|5
|4
|20
|53
|57
|Florida
|17
|9
|7
|1
|19
|57
|54
|Montreal
|17
|8
|8
|1
|17
|52
|59
|Buffalo
|17
|7
|10
|0
|14
|60
|61
|Ottawa
|16
|6
|9
|1
|13
|55
|54
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|17
|14
|3
|0
|28
|63
|41
|Carolina
|17
|10
|5
|2
|22
|52
|46
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|11
|7
|0
|22
|61
|48
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|8
|6
|4
|20
|54
|51
|Pittsburgh
|17
|7
|7
|3
|17
|62
|61
|Philadelphia
|17
|7
|7
|3
|17
|42
|52
|Washington
|19
|7
|9
|3
|17
|55
|63
|Columbus
|16
|6
|9
|1
|13
|49
|69
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|17
|10
|5
|2
|22
|66
|47
|Winnipeg
|15
|10
|4
|1
|21
|46
|35
|Colorado
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|54
|40
|Nashville
|17
|8
|8
|1
|17
|47
|56
|St. Louis
|16
|8
|8
|0
|16
|44
|56
|Minnesota
|17
|7
|8
|2
|16
|47
|53
|Chicago
|16
|6
|7
|3
|15
|40
|51
|Arizona
|16
|6
|9
|1
|13
|41
|58
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|18
|14
|4
|0
|28
|65
|43
|Los Angeles
|19
|11
|7
|1
|23
|64
|64
|Seattle
|17
|9
|5
|3
|21
|55
|47
|Edmonton
|17
|9
|8
|0
|18
|60
|61
|Calgary
|16
|7
|7
|2
|16
|48
|54
|San Jose
|19
|6
|10
|3
|15
|56
|69
|Vancouver
|17
|5
|9
|3
|13
|58
|70
|Anaheim
|17
|5
|11
|1
|11
|47
|73
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
New Jersey 3, Toronto 2, OT
Boston 4, Philadelphia 1
Colorado 3, Carolina 2, OT
Columbus 6, Montreal 4
Dallas 6, Florida 4
Tampa Bay 4, Calgary 1
Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 4
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 4
Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2
St. Louis 5, Washington 4, SO
Seattle 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Vegas 4, Arizona 1
Detroit 7, San Jose 4
Friday's Games
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
New Jersey at Ottawa, 12 p.m.
Calgary at Florida, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Florida at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
