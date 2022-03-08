EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|56
|38
|13
|5
|81
|233
|164
|Tampa Bay
|55
|37
|12
|6
|80
|192
|155
|Toronto
|56
|36
|16
|4
|76
|207
|167
|Boston
|57
|34
|18
|5
|73
|173
|155
|Detroit
|56
|24
|26
|6
|54
|163
|203
|Buffalo
|58
|18
|32
|8
|44
|154
|209
|Ottawa
|55
|19
|31
|5
|43
|143
|179
|Montreal
|56
|15
|34
|7
|37
|137
|212
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|56
|39
|12
|5
|83
|191
|134
|N.Y. Rangers
|56
|36
|15
|5
|77
|169
|139
|Pittsburgh
|57
|34
|14
|9
|77
|185
|152
|Washington
|57
|30
|18
|9
|69
|185
|158
|Columbus
|57
|28
|26
|3
|59
|190
|210
|N.Y. Islanders
|53
|21
|24
|8
|50
|137
|152
|New Jersey
|56
|20
|31
|5
|45
|171
|202
|Philadelphia
|55
|17
|28
|10
|44
|139
|192
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|57
|41
|11
|5
|87
|227
|163
|St. Louis
|55
|32
|16
|7
|71
|194
|151
|Minnesota
|54
|32
|19
|3
|67
|203
|177
|Dallas
|55
|32
|20
|3
|67
|165
|160
|Nashville
|55
|31
|20
|4
|66
|174
|155
|Winnipeg
|56
|24
|22
|10
|58
|167
|174
|Chicago
|57
|20
|29
|8
|48
|144
|198
|Arizona
|55
|16
|35
|4
|36
|132
|201
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|55
|34
|14
|7
|75
|193
|134
|Los Angeles
|58
|32
|19
|7
|71
|172
|162
|Vegas
|57
|32
|21
|4
|68
|184
|167
|Edmonton
|57
|30
|23
|4
|64
|185
|183
|Anaheim
|58
|27
|22
|9
|63
|172
|179
|Vancouver
|57
|28
|23
|6
|62
|164
|165
|San Jose
|56
|24
|25
|7
|55
|145
|179
|Seattle
|58
|17
|36
|5
|39
|148
|207
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Florida 6, Buffalo 1
Toronto 5, Columbus 4
Los Angeles 3, Boston 2, OT
Colorado 5, N.Y. Islanders 4
Calgary 3, Edmonton 1
Tuesday's Games
Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 7p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Toronto,6 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Calgary, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Minnesota at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
