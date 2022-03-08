EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida563813581233164
Tampa Bay553712680192155
Toronto563616476207167
Boston573418573173155
Detroit562426654163203
Buffalo581832844154209
Ottawa551931543143179
Montreal561534737137212

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina563912583191134
N.Y. Rangers563615577169139
Pittsburgh573414977185152
Washington573018969185158
Columbus572826359190210
N.Y. Islanders532124850137152
New Jersey562031545171202
Philadelphia5517281044139192

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado574111587227163
St. Louis553216771194151
Minnesota543219367203177
Dallas553220367165160
Nashville553120466174155
Winnipeg5624221058167174
Chicago572029848144198
Arizona551635436132201

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary553414775193134
Los Angeles583219771172162
Vegas573221468184167
Edmonton573023464185183
Anaheim582722963172179
Vancouver572823662164165
San Jose562425755145179
Seattle581736539148207

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Florida 6, Buffalo 1

Toronto 5, Columbus 4

Los Angeles 3, Boston 2, OT

Colorado 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Calgary 3, Edmonton 1

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 7p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Toronto,6 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

