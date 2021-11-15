EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida151023235641
Tampa Bay15933214741
Toronto161051214342
Detroit17872184955
Boston13850164137
Buffalo14662144343
Montreal174112103658
Ottawa15410193652

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina131120224525
Washington15924225436
N.Y. Rangers15933214243
New Jersey14743174242
Philadelphia13742163634
Columbus13850164340
Pittsburgh14554144249
N.Y. Islanders13562122937

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota141040204843
Winnipeg14833194638
Nashville15951194439
St. Louis14842184939
Colorado12651134339
Dallas13562123241
Chicago15492103351
Arizona15113132360

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton141130225942
Anaheim16943215744
Calgary15834204832
Vegas15960184746
Los Angeles15852184237
San Jose14761153941
Vancouver16592124155
Seattle15410194255

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Calgary 4, Ottawa 0

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 5, Montreal 2

Edmonton 5, St. Louis 4

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Anaheim 5, Vancouver 1

Monday's Games

Columbus 5, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, ppd

Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, ppd

New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota,78 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video