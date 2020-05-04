EASTERN CONFERENCE

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Boston70441412100227174
a-Tampa Bay704321692245195
m-Washington694120890240215
m-Philadelphia694121789232196
m-Pittsburgh694023686224196
Carolina683825581222193
a-Toronto703625981238227
Columbus7033221581180187
N.Y. Islanders6835231080192193
N.Y. Rangers703728579234222
Florida693526878231228
Montreal713131971212221
Buffalo693031868195217
New Jersey6928291268189230
Ottawa7125341262191243
Detroit711749539145267

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-St. Louis7142191094225193
c-Colorado704220892237191
p-Vegas713924886227211
p-Edmonton713725983225217
c-Dallas693724882180177
Winnipeg713728680216203
p-Calgary703627779210215
Nashville693526878215217
Vancouver693627678228217
Minnesota693527777220220
Arizona703329874195187
Chicago703230872212218
Anaheim712933967187226
Los Angeles702935664178212
San Jose702936563182226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

