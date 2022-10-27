EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston7610123020
Florida742192121
Buffalo642082316
Ottawa642082518
Detroit631282218
Toronto743081918
Tampa Bay844082425
Montreal734061721

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina641192014
Pittsburgh742193021
Philadelphia642081714
New Jersey743082322
Washington743082524
N.Y. Rangers833282226
N.Y. Islanders734062218
Columbus835062533

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas742192315
Colorado742192521
Chicago642082017
St. Louis532061212
Winnipeg633061617
Minnesota623152228
Nashville724151624
Arizona624041929

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas8620122616
Calgary6510102217
Edmonton743082521
Seattle833282628
Los Angeles844082833
San Jose927041727
Anaheim715131632
Vancouver705221830

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

Edmonton 3, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 2

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Vegas, 5 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Columbus at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 7 p.m.

