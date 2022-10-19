EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston431062115
Detroit32015127
Buffalo32104117
Florida32104109
Toronto422041112
Montreal42204811
Ottawa312021012
Tampa Bay413021014

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina33006113
Philadelphia33006116
N.Y. Rangers431061712
Pittsburgh32015147
N.Y. Islanders32104136
Washington422041313
New Jersey31202812
Columbus41302917

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas33006133
Nashville522151216
Colorado321041410
St. Louis1100252
Winnipeg2110255
Chicago3120278
Arizona31202914
Minnesota303001220

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary33006128
Vegas43106128
Los Angeles532062021
Seattle412131116
Edmonton312021011
Anaheim413021221
Vancouver403111218
San Jose50500819

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 4, Anaheim 2

Columbus 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2

Ottawa 7, Boston 5

N.Y. Islanders 5, San Jose 2

Calgary 3, Vegas 2

Buffalo 4, Edmonton 2

Los Angeles 4, Nashville 3, SO

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Boston, 12 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m.

