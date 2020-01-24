EASTERN CONFERENCE 

Atlantic Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston5129101270169135
Tampa Bay482915462175137
Florida492816561183163
Toronto492517757176165
Buffalo492220751145152
Montreal502221751155157
Ottawa481723842130163
Detroit511235428109199

Metropolitan Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington493311571177144
Pittsburgh503114567168136
N.Y. Islanders492915563143132
Columbus512716862138130
Carolina502918361159132
Philadelphia502717660158150
N.Y. Rangers482321450158159
New Jersey481724741126173

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

Central Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis493011868158134
Colorado492815662179143
Dallas482717458125120
Chicago512421654155161
Winnipeg512522454152160
Minnesota502321652156166
Nashville472218751156154

Pacific Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vancouver492718458162149
Edmonton492618557155153
Calgary502619557135147
Arizona512620557146138
Vegas522520757161159
San Jose502125446130167
Anaheim481924543122150
Los Angeles501827541125158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games 

No games scheduled

Friday's Games 

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games 

Metropolitan All-Stars at Atlantic All-Stars, 7:15 p.m.

Pacific All-Stars at Central All-Stars, 8:15 p.m.

All-Stars TBD, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games 

No games scheduled

Monday's Games 

Washington at Montreal, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

