EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|51
|29
|10
|12
|70
|169
|135
|Tampa Bay
|48
|29
|15
|4
|62
|175
|137
|Florida
|49
|28
|16
|5
|61
|183
|163
|Toronto
|49
|25
|17
|7
|57
|176
|165
|Buffalo
|49
|22
|20
|7
|51
|145
|152
|Montreal
|50
|22
|21
|7
|51
|155
|157
|Ottawa
|48
|17
|23
|8
|42
|130
|163
|Detroit
|51
|12
|35
|4
|28
|109
|199
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|49
|33
|11
|5
|71
|177
|144
|Pittsburgh
|50
|31
|14
|5
|67
|168
|136
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|29
|15
|5
|63
|143
|132
|Columbus
|51
|27
|16
|8
|62
|138
|130
|Carolina
|50
|29
|18
|3
|61
|159
|132
|Philadelphia
|50
|27
|17
|6
|60
|158
|150
|N.Y. Rangers
|48
|23
|21
|4
|50
|158
|159
|New Jersey
|48
|17
|24
|7
|41
|126
|173
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|49
|30
|11
|8
|68
|158
|134
|Colorado
|49
|28
|15
|6
|62
|179
|143
|Dallas
|48
|27
|17
|4
|58
|125
|120
|Chicago
|51
|24
|21
|6
|54
|155
|161
|Winnipeg
|51
|25
|22
|4
|54
|152
|160
|Minnesota
|50
|23
|21
|6
|52
|156
|166
|Nashville
|47
|22
|18
|7
|51
|156
|154
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vancouver
|49
|27
|18
|4
|58
|162
|149
|Edmonton
|49
|26
|18
|5
|57
|155
|153
|Calgary
|50
|26
|19
|5
|57
|135
|147
|Arizona
|51
|26
|20
|5
|57
|146
|138
|Vegas
|52
|25
|20
|7
|57
|161
|159
|San Jose
|50
|21
|25
|4
|46
|130
|167
|Anaheim
|48
|19
|24
|5
|43
|122
|150
|Los Angeles
|50
|18
|27
|5
|41
|125
|158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
No games scheduled
Saturday's Games
Metropolitan All-Stars at Atlantic All-Stars, 7:15 p.m.
Pacific All-Stars at Central All-Stars, 8:15 p.m.
All-Stars TBD, 9:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
Washington at Montreal, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
