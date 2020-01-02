EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|41
|27
|9
|5
|59
|146
|122
|Boston
|41
|24
|7
|10
|58
|138
|105
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|25
|10
|3
|53
|114
|100
|Pittsburgh
|39
|24
|11
|4
|52
|136
|104
|Carolina
|40
|24
|14
|2
|50
|136
|112
|Philadelphia
|40
|22
|13
|5
|49
|127
|118
|Toronto
|41
|22
|14
|5
|49
|146
|132
|Tampa Bay
|38
|21
|13
|4
|46
|137
|120
|Florida
|39
|20
|14
|5
|45
|139
|134
|Columbus
|40
|18
|14
|8
|44
|105
|112
|N.Y. Rangers
|39
|19
|16
|4
|42
|129
|132
|Montreal
|40
|18
|16
|6
|42
|131
|131
|Buffalo
|41
|17
|17
|7
|41
|121
|131
|Ottawa
|40
|16
|19
|5
|37
|111
|132
|New Jersey
|39
|14
|19
|6
|34
|102
|138
|Detroit
|41
|10
|28
|3
|23
|89
|157
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|41
|26
|9
|6
|58
|128
|107
|Colorado
|40
|23
|13
|4
|50
|144
|119
|Dallas
|41
|23
|14
|4
|50
|111
|103
|Vegas
|43
|22
|15
|6
|50
|134
|125
|Arizona
|42
|22
|16
|4
|48
|118
|108
|Winnipeg
|40
|22
|15
|3
|47
|125
|120
|Vancouver
|40
|21
|15
|4
|46
|132
|119
|Edmonton
|42
|21
|17
|4
|46
|125
|134
|Calgary
|42
|20
|17
|5
|45
|114
|127
|Minnesota
|41
|19
|17
|5
|43
|126
|137
|Nashville
|39
|18
|15
|6
|42
|134
|131
|Chicago
|41
|18
|17
|6
|42
|118
|132
|Los Angeles
|42
|17
|21
|4
|38
|109
|132
|Anaheim
|40
|16
|19
|5
|37
|103
|124
|San Jose
|41
|17
|21
|3
|37
|109
|139
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Dallas 4, Nashville 2
Thursday's Games
Columbus at Boston, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Washington at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Edmonton at Boston, 12 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
San Jose at Columbus, 12 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Jose at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
