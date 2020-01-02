EASTERN CONFERENCE 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington41279559146122
Boston412471058138105
N.Y. Islanders382510353114100
Pittsburgh392411452136104
Carolina402414250136112
Philadelphia402213549127118
Toronto412214549146132
Tampa Bay382113446137120
Florida392014545139134
Columbus401814844105112
N.Y. Rangers391916442129132
Montreal401816642131131
Buffalo411717741121131
Ottawa401619537111132
New Jersey391419634102138
Detroit41102832389157

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis41269658128107
Colorado402313450144119
Dallas412314450111103
Vegas432215650134125
Arizona422216448118108
Winnipeg402215347125120
Vancouver402115446132119
Edmonton422117446125134
Calgary422017545114127
Minnesota411917543126137
Nashville391815642134131
Chicago411817642118132
Los Angeles421721438109132
Anaheim401619537103124
San Jose411721337109139

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games 

Dallas 4, Nashville 2

Thursday's Games 

Columbus at Boston, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games 

Washington at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games 

Edmonton at Boston, 12 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 12 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games 

San Jose at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

