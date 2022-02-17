EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida483310571197141
Tampa Bay493211670169139
Toronto463112365167125
Boston472716458136132
Detroit502222650144174
Buffalo481624840131167
Ottawa461725438124150
Montreal48833723106191

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh503111870169132
Carolina473211468163112
N.Y. Rangers483113466147123
Washington512715963166142
Columbus472323147149173
N.Y. Islanders431720640105122
Philadelphia481524939122167
New Jersey501728539146182

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado48359474193135
Minnesota453012363174134
St. Louis472814561167131
Nashville492817460150138
Dallas472619254141142
Winnipeg472118850137140
Chicago491824743120163
Arizona481232428108180

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary472813662164112
Vegas492818359162145
Edmonton472618355154149
Los Angeles482417755138135
Anaheim502318955146147
Vancouver492221650126135
San Jose472221448126145
Seattle491629436129173

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 6, Minnesota 3

Florida 3, Carolina 2, OT

Calgary 6, Anaheim 2

Colorado 2, Vegas 0

Thursday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders,6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video