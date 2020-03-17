EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston70441412100227174
Tampa Bay704321692245195
Toronto703625981238227
Florida693526878231228
Montreal713131971212221
Buffalo693031868195217
Ottawa7125341262191243
Detroit711749539145267

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington694120890240215
Philadelphia694121789232196
Pittsburgh694023686224196
Carolina683825581222193
Columbus7033221581180187
N.Y. Islanders6835231080192193
N.Y. Rangers703728579234222
New Jersey6928291268189230

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis7142191094225193
Colorado704220892237191
Dallas693724882180177
Winnipeg713728680216203
Nashville693526878215217
Minnesota693527777220220
Chicago703230872212218

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas713924886227211
Edmonton713725983225217
Calgary703627779210215
Vancouver693627678228217
Arizona703329874195187
Anaheim712933967187226
Los Angeles702935664178212
San Jose702936563182226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

