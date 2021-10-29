EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida7700143113
Buffalo7511112314
Detroit742192323
Tampa Bay843192628
Toronto834171625
Boston633061518
Ottawa624041519
Montreal826041525

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina660012258
Washington7403112819
Philadelphia641192517
N.Y. Rangers742191518
Columbus642081915
Pittsburgh732282421
N.Y. Islanders632171515
New Jersey532061415

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis6510102815
Minnesota7520102122
Winnipeg742192724
Dallas733171418
Nashville734062020
Colorado734062026
Chicago705221430
Arizona706111235

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary7511112515
Edmonton6510102718
San Jose743082018
Seattle834172225
Vancouver834172123
Vegas734061622
Anaheim824262328
Los Angeles715131623

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 0

Carolina 3, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 1

Colorado 4, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 2, Vancouver 1

Buffalo 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Seattle 4, Minnesota 1

Winnipeg 3, Los Angeles 2

Montreal 4, San Jose 0

Friday's Games

Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 3 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

