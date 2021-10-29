EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|31
|13
|Buffalo
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|23
|14
|Detroit
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|23
|23
|Tampa Bay
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|26
|28
|Toronto
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|16
|25
|Boston
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|15
|18
|Ottawa
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|15
|19
|Montreal
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|15
|25
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|25
|8
|Washington
|7
|4
|0
|3
|11
|28
|19
|Philadelphia
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|25
|17
|N.Y. Rangers
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|15
|18
|Columbus
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|19
|15
|Pittsburgh
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|24
|21
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|15
|15
|New Jersey
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|14
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|28
|15
|Minnesota
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|21
|22
|Winnipeg
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|27
|24
|Dallas
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|14
|18
|Nashville
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|20
|20
|Colorado
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|20
|26
|Chicago
|7
|0
|5
|2
|2
|14
|30
|Arizona
|7
|0
|6
|1
|1
|12
|35
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|25
|15
|Edmonton
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|27
|18
|San Jose
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|20
|18
|Seattle
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|22
|25
|Vancouver
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|21
|23
|Vegas
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|16
|22
|Anaheim
|8
|2
|4
|2
|6
|23
|28
|Los Angeles
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|16
|23
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 0
Carolina 3, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 1
Colorado 4, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 2, Vancouver 1
Buffalo 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Seattle 4, Minnesota 1
Winnipeg 3, Los Angeles 2
Montreal 4, San Jose 0
Friday's Games
Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.
Montreal at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Florida at Boston, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Arizona at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Anaheim, 3 p.m.
Columbus at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
