EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay523511676182146
Florida533513575218161
Toronto533514474197152
Boston543218468161146
Detroit542424654160194
Ottawa521928543137166
Buffalo541630840143195
Montreal541334733127206

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina533711579185126
Pittsburgh553314874178148
N.Y. Rangers533315571157134
Washington552818965176156
Columbus542825157179196
N.Y. Islanders502022848128142
New Jersey541930543167197
Philadelphia5316271042131184

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado544010484218153
St. Louis523214670188141
Minnesota513117365191162
Nashville533019464163151
Dallas522920361151151
Winnipeg542421957163166
Chicago541927846134185
Arizona531435432122195

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary523214670182125
Los Angeles542918765159153
Vegas543020464175157
Edmonton543021363179171
Anaheim562621961165172
Vancouver552623658154158
San Jose542424654143168
Seattle551634537140196

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

New Jersey 7, Vancouver 2

Toronto 5, Washington 3

Boston 7, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton 3, Philadelphia 0

Columbus 4, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 2

Detroit 4, Carolina 3, OT

Calgary 5, Minnesota 1

Winnipeg 8, Montreal 4

Colorado 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Vegas 3, San Jose 1

Anaheim 4, Boston 3

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video