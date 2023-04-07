EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Boston
|78
|61
|12
|5
|127
|288
|167
|x-Toronto
|78
|46
|21
|11
|103
|263
|215
|x-Tampa Bay
|79
|45
|28
|6
|96
|271
|243
|Florida
|79
|41
|31
|7
|89
|281
|263
|Buffalo
|77
|38
|32
|7
|83
|278
|284
|Ottawa
|79
|37
|35
|7
|81
|248
|261
|Detroit
|78
|35
|33
|10
|80
|237
|259
|Montreal
|79
|31
|42
|6
|68
|225
|291
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|78
|50
|19
|9
|109
|251
|201
|x-New Jersey
|79
|50
|21
|8
|108
|279
|218
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|79
|46
|21
|12
|104
|269
|213
|N.Y. Islanders
|79
|40
|30
|9
|89
|233
|215
|Pittsburgh
|79
|39
|30
|10
|88
|253
|255
|Washington
|78
|34
|35
|9
|77
|242
|249
|Philadelphia
|78
|29
|36
|13
|71
|210
|261
|Columbus
|78
|24
|46
|8
|56
|206
|315
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Colorado
|77
|47
|24
|6
|100
|262
|212
|x-Dallas
|78
|43
|21
|14
|100
|271
|214
|x-Minnesota
|78
|44
|24
|10
|98
|233
|213
|Winnipeg
|78
|43
|32
|3
|89
|235
|218
|Nashville
|78
|40
|30
|8
|88
|219
|227
|St. Louis
|79
|37
|35
|7
|81
|258
|290
|Arizona
|79
|27
|39
|13
|67
|218
|286
|Chicago
|78
|25
|47
|6
|56
|190
|283
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Vegas
|79
|49
|22
|8
|106
|264
|225
|x-Edmonton
|79
|47
|23
|9
|103
|312
|257
|x-Los Angeles
|79
|45
|24
|10
|100
|269
|250
|x-Seattle
|78
|44
|26
|8
|96
|276
|245
|Calgary
|79
|37
|27
|15
|89
|256
|246
|Vancouver
|78
|35
|36
|7
|77
|266
|290
|San Jose
|78
|22
|40
|16
|60
|228
|301
|Anaheim
|78
|23
|45
|10
|56
|196
|320
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Thursday's Games
New Jersey 8, Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 1
Boston 2, Toronto 1, OT
Montreal 6, Washington 2
Buffalo 7, Detroit 6, SO
Florida 7, Ottawa 2
N.Y. Islanders 6, Tampa Bay 1
St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Nashville 3, Carolina 0
Dallas 4, Philadelphia 1
Vancouver 3, Chicago 0
Vegas 5, Los Angeles 2
Colorado 6, San Jose 2
Seattle 4, Arizona 2
Friday's Games
No games scheduled
Saturday's Games
Carolina at Buffalo, 11:30 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 4:30 p.m.
Florida at Washington, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
