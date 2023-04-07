EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Boston7861125127288167
x-Toronto78462111103263215
x-Tampa Bay794528696271243
Florida794131789281263
Buffalo773832783278284
Ottawa793735781248261
Detroit7835331080237259
Montreal793142668225291

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Carolina7850199109251201
x-New Jersey7950218108279218
x-N.Y. Rangers79462112104269213
N.Y. Islanders794030989233215
Pittsburgh7939301088253255
Washington783435977242249
Philadelphia7829361371210261
Columbus782446856206315

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Colorado7747246100262212
x-Dallas78432114100271214
x-Minnesota7844241098233213
Winnipeg784332389235218
Nashville784030888219227
St. Louis793735781258290
Arizona7927391367218286
Chicago782547656190283

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Vegas7949228106264225
x-Edmonton7947239103312257
x-Los Angeles79452410100269250
x-Seattle784426896276245
Calgary7937271589256246
Vancouver783536777266290
San Jose7822401660228301
Anaheim7823451056196320

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 8, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 1

Boston 2, Toronto 1, OT

Montreal 6, Washington 2

Buffalo 7, Detroit 6, SO

Florida 7, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Tampa Bay 1

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Nashville 3, Carolina 0

Dallas 4, Philadelphia 1

Vancouver 3, Chicago 0

Vegas 5, Los Angeles 2

Colorado 6, San Jose 2

Seattle 4, Arizona 2

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Carolina at Buffalo, 11:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 4:30 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

