EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|67
|42
|13
|12
|96
|220
|168
|Tampa Bay
|66
|41
|20
|5
|87
|231
|185
|Washington
|65
|40
|19
|6
|86
|226
|199
|Philadelphia
|65
|38
|20
|7
|83
|220
|190
|Pittsburgh
|65
|38
|21
|6
|82
|211
|181
|N.Y. Islanders
|65
|35
|22
|8
|78
|183
|181
|Toronto
|67
|35
|24
|8
|78
|235
|223
|Columbus
|67
|32
|21
|14
|78
|175
|179
|Carolina
|64
|35
|24
|5
|75
|207
|183
|N.Y. Rangers
|66
|35
|27
|4
|74
|218
|206
|Florida
|66
|33
|26
|7
|73
|224
|224
|Montreal
|68
|31
|28
|9
|71
|209
|209
|Buffalo
|66
|29
|29
|8
|66
|189
|208
|New Jersey
|66
|26
|28
|12
|64
|177
|219
|Ottawa
|67
|23
|32
|12
|58
|181
|231
|Detroit
|68
|15
|48
|5
|35
|136
|257
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|67
|40
|17
|10
|90
|216
|185
|Colorado
|65
|40
|18
|7
|87
|223
|173
|Dallas
|66
|37
|21
|8
|82
|178
|170
|Vegas
|68
|37
|23
|8
|82
|219
|202
|Edmonton
|67
|36
|23
|8
|80
|214
|205
|Calgary
|67
|34
|26
|7
|75
|201
|206
|Vancouver
|65
|34
|25
|6
|74
|214
|204
|Winnipeg
|68
|34
|28
|6
|74
|204
|199
|Minnesota
|66
|33
|26
|7
|73
|209
|207
|Nashville
|66
|32
|26
|8
|72
|208
|215
|Arizona
|67
|32
|27
|8
|72
|187
|178
|Chicago
|66
|30
|28
|8
|68
|201
|209
|San Jose
|66
|29
|33
|4
|62
|174
|211
|Anaheim
|66
|26
|32
|8
|60
|170
|211
|Los Angeles
|66
|25
|35
|6
|56
|164
|206
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Montreal 6, N.Y. Islanders 2
Pittsburgh 7, Ottawa 3
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 1
Minnesota 3, Nashville 1
Chicago 6, Anaheim 2
Edmonton 2, Dallas 1, OT
Vegas 3, New Jersey 0
San Jose 5, Toronto 2
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Louis at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 12 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
